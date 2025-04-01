Karate Kid: Legends gets new trailer

(L-R) Ben Wang, Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio in Columbia Pictures’ Karate Kid: Legends



A new trailer has been released for Karate Kid: Legends the all-new chapter in the iconic martial arts franchise.

Coming soon to UK cinemas, the movie sees Ralph Macchio reprise his role of Daniel LaRusso from the original 80s trilogy and follow-up TV series Cobra Kai alongside Jackie Chan who starred in 2010 reboot.

They’re joined in the film, which was directed by Jonathan Entwistle and written by Rob Lieber, by Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, Ming-Na Wen.

Synopsis:

In Karate Kid: Legends, after a family tragedy, kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Wang) is uprooted from his home in Beijing and forced to move to New York City with his mother.

Li struggles to let go of his past as he tries to fit in with his new classmates, and although he doesn’t want to fight, trouble seems to find him everywhere.

When a new friend needs his help, Li enters a karate competition – but his skills alone aren’t enough.

Li’s kung fu teacher Mr. Han (Chan) enlists original Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) for help, and Li learns a new way to fight, merging their two styles into one for the ultimate martial arts showdown.