BBC News Burmese launches satellite channel

The BBC World Service is making BBC News Burmese content available on a new satellite channel.

Aimed at ensuring audiences can access crucial information in the aftermath of the Myanmar earthquake, the channel will be delivered via the Thaicom 6 satellite which covers Myanmar, Thailand, and the wider region.

It will carry both TV and audio programming and provide access, via a QR code, to the service’s website, bbc.com/burmese.

BBC News Global Director and Deputy CEO, Jonathan Munro, said: “In Myanmar, where press freedom is severely restricted and where a vicious conflict continues, we now have an audience also beset by a natural disaster.

“During the week of the disastrous earthquake, BBC News Burmese total digital reach quadrupled as people came to the BBC for trusted information.

“With the launch of this new satellite-based video service, featuring our TV, radio and online output in Burmese, we’ll be offering a critical information stream for an audience struggling to recover from the calamity which took so many lives.

“Aimed for an audience in need, this is yet another timely and much-needed initiative born from the commitment and expertise of the BBC teams.”