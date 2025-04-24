Peter Weller voices RoboCop in Rogue City – Unfinished Business trailer

A new trailer has been released for RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business, a new standalone game coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on July 17th.

Despite triumphing over Detroit’s gangs in RoboCop: Rogue City, peace for RoboCop and the residents of Old Detroit is short-lived when a group of highly trained mercenaries takes control of the OmniTower, a massive housing complex intended to give the citizens a better life.

So begins an explosive ascent through the OmniTower, now the deadly stronghold of troops led by a mysterious leader who seems to share a close link with RoboCop’s past…

In addition to the all-new storyline, players are promised a host of new additions and innovations, including weapons such as the Cryo Cannon, enemies including androids with katanas, and flashbacks in which they can play, for the very first time in a video game, as Alex Murphy himself.

Hailing from Studio Teyon and publisher NACON, the title also features numerous references to the world of RoboCop, such as emblematic characters, weapons and locations, plus Peter Weller, the original Alex Murphy actor, who will once again voice to the cyber cop.