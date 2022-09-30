BBC Studios to launch new free-to-view channel in South Africa

The BBC’s commercial arm is to launch a new free-to-view channel in South Africa which will offer a mix of drama, comedy, entertainment, natural history series and soaps.

The new BBC UKTV channel is being launched in partnership with Openview, the South African free-to-view satellite television provider and will go live on 18th October – the BBC’s 100th birthday.

Confirmed content include Sir David Attenborough’s Big Bird, Giant Dinosaur, Giant Egg, Fabulous Frogs and Natural Curiosities plus medical soaps Casualty and Doctors, sitcom My Family, classic Top Gear, The Great British Bake Off, and Mary Berry Cooks.

Arran Tindall, Senior Vice President, EMEA Key Markets, BBC Studios said “We are proud to partner with Openview to launch our first ever free-to-view channel in South Africa.

“The launch will enable us to reach wider audiences utilizing the richness of the BBC’s catalogue across multiple genres. I can’t wait for new families in South Africa to experience the very best of British content and discover their new favourite shows.”