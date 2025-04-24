SPI expands availability in Bosnia and Hercegovina

FilmBox, DIZI and 12 other TV channels from CANAL+’s SPI International subsidiary, are now available to BH Telecom customers.

A new agreement with the Bosnia and Hercegovina telecom operator covers 4 FilmBox film channels as well as 10 thematic channels, including Docubox HD, FashionBox, Fast&FunBox HD, FightBox, FunBox UHD, 360 TuneBox.

Murat Muratoglu, Head of Distribution in charge of ADRIA & MENA at SPI International, said: “Partnering with BH Telecom, one of the leaders in the field of telecommunications, allows us to introduce our engaging content to even more local audiences.

“The diverse suite of SPI TV channels provides a vast choice of genres tailored to different tastes, starting from Hollywood movies, through arthouse, popular Turkish series, e-sports, documentaries and much more. BH Telecom subscribers can now dive into our world of entertainment.”