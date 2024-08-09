BBC Studios retains Eurovision contract

BBC Studios, the broadcaster’s commercial arm which produces content for both it and rival outlets, has retained the contract to produce coverage of the Eurovision Song Contest.

The BBC periodically runs competitive tenders to produce some of its most famous brands and programme strands.

A tender was launched in February to produce the BBC’s annual live Eurovision coverage for a two-year period starting from May 2026.

A BBC announcement says “following strong competition, BBC Studios’ bid scored highest against the published criteria”.

The new contract is for the regular live UK coverage which traditionally includes two Semi-Finals and the Grand Final.

Should the UK win the Eurovision Song Contest during the life of the contract, the BBC would run a separate tender to select a producer to fulfil its obligations as Host Broadcaster.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, said: “Eurovision is one of the key annual events that brings the nation together and we look forward to working with BBC Studios to deliver its ongoing success in the years ahead.

“This was an extremely competitive process and we would like to commend the shortlisted producers for the high quality and comprehensive proposals they put forward.”