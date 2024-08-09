Clive Myrie returns with more Mastermind next week

Clive Myrie returns to host another season of Mastermind. Image credit: BBC/Hindsight/Hat Trick Productions,William Cherry/Press Eye

Mastermind returns to BBC Two and iPlayer next week (August 12th), with presenter Clive Myrie set to quiz 96 new contenders who are hoping to be crowned Mastermind Champion.

The new run follows the tried and tested formula of contenders answering questions on their chosen specialist subject, followed by a round of tough general knowledge questions.

Those that make it through the heats and then the semi-finals, will face each other in the Grand Final in a bid to win the coveted title and the famous Mastermind Glass Bowl.

Some of the subjects contenders will be tested on in this series include the History of Shetland Hand Knitting, Dad’s Army, Taylor Swift, Badgers and the Novels of Zadie Smith.

Myrie said: “It never ceases to amaze me how brilliant our contenders are. From all walks of life and from all corners of the UK, there’s only one destination-the Mastermind black chair.

“Our fresh crop of specialist subjects are varied and fascinating, so buckle up for another wonderful edition of television’s toughest quiz.”

The series is produced for the BBC by Hat Trick and is filmed and produced in Belfast with support from Northern Ireland Screen.

Executive Producer Jimmy Mulville commented: “Mastermind is the unicorn of television formats.

“Its unique position as the gold standard of quiz is beyond doubt and we’re proud to be delivering yet another series helmed by the brilliant Clive Myrie.”

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, said: “Audiences can look forward to Mastermind returning for a brand new series filled with remarkable talent and gripping competition as the latest batch of contestants test their knowledge and specialisms as they encounter the most famous chair on TV.”