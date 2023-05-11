BBC Studios is bringing this weekend’s Eurovision final to passengers on 37 cruise lines

Passengers on 37 cruise lines including Carnival, Celebrity, Cunard, P&O UK, Royal Caribbean, Seabourn and Viking will be able to enjoy the BBC’s live coverage of this weekend’s Eurovision Song Contest final.

Almost a quarter of a million cruise guests will be able to watch on BBC HD, a channel operated by the broadcaster’s commercial arm and aimed specifically at the maritime market.

The UK is hosting the 2023 song contest in Liverpool on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine.

Available exclusively through BBC Studios’ distribution partner Anuvu, BBC HD offers a mix of genres including drama, natural history, comedy, to factual entertainment. Audiences can enjoy popular soaps, including Eastenders, within days of their UK premieres.

The channel also offers live events, including last weekend’s Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III’s plus the Coronation Concert from Windsor.

Zina Neophytou, Vice President, Out of Home, BBC Studios said: “There has always been a strong demand for BBC content within the travel and hospitality sectors.

“BBC HD is now in its 7th year since launch and I am delighted to be investing more into live events on BBC HD to bring audiences the best of real-life broadcasting whilst they cruise around the world.

“I’m sure Eurovision’s addition to the BBC HD entertainment channel will be welcomed by cruise guests everywhere.”