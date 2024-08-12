Apple TV+ sets return date for Jason Segel and Harrison Ford’s Shrinking

Shrinking, the Apple TV+ comedy starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, returns with its second season on October 16th.

The show follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.

Created by Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) and Segel, the show will continue debuting new episodes weekly every Wednesday until Christmas Day.

Returning alongside Segel and Ford for the 12-episode new season are Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley.

It’s also been revealed that Brett Goldstein will appear as a special guest star.

How To Watch Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is a subscription streaming service offering original dramas, comedies, factual programmes and films.

Costing £8.99 per month, the service can be watched on iPad, iPhone, the Apple TV streaming box, Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV devices, plus smart TVs from major brands including LG, Hisense, Sony and Samsung.

A number of retailers and brands offer regular extended free trials of the service.



