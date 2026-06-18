BBC sets out British Grand Prix coverage plans

The BBC will be bringing F1 fans a mix of live commentary, pre-race interviews and visualised post-race analysis for next month’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Coverage will span BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds and take in the entire weekend (Friday 3 – Sunday 5 July), with full commentary on the race itself, the sprint race, qualifying and practise.

In the week building up to the race, Naga Munchetty will go behind the scenes of the iconic circuit for her 5 Live show, including a track test journey around the famous bends and straights.

On the Sunday morning of the race, Colin Murray will broadcast live from trackside (Sunday 10am-12pm), while the visualised BBC Radio 5 Live Chequered Flag podcast will be available on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport YouTube channel.

Presented by Harry Benjamin and Rosanna Tennant, the podcast will give viewers all the latest updates in the build-up to the race, before providing a post-race rundown and unique analysis of all the pit stops and podium positions from the day.

Benjamin will also be lead commentator on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds with Tennant and Jennie Gow presenting. They’ll be joined by a line-up of co-commentators that includes Damon Hill, Sam Bird, Alice Powell, Abbie Eaton, Abbi Pulling and Marc Priestley.

Additionally the BBC Sport website will bring daily live texts from practice, qualifying and the main race from 3- 5 July and provide daily clips.

Harry Benjamin will provide a “driver rater” at the end of the race to rank every single driver’s performance from Silverstone and a weekly Q&A with BBC Sport’s F1 Correspondent Andrew Benson will be available on Tuesday 7 July.

And the Chequered Flag Extra podcast, a fan-driven F1 podcast, will hold discussions about the British Grand Prix including race rankings and insight from superfans.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, said: “We’re always exploring innovative ways to bring audiences straight to the heart of the action.

“Pairing our visualised podcast on BBC iPlayer, YouTube and BBC Sounds along with an esteemed line-up of commentators covering the race live on the BBC Radio 5 Live means F1 fans will feel like they’re trackside at Silverstone in July.”