Kelsey Grammer and David Duchovny join cast of Radio 4’s Central Intelligence

Kelsey Grammer and David Duchovny are joining Kim Cattrall for the third season of BBC Radio 4’s Central Intelligence.

The award-winning audio drama tells the story of America’s CIA origins from the perspective of Eloise Page (Cattrall) who joined on the agency’s first day in 1947 and went on to become one of its most powerful women.

Season three sees Kelsey Grammer joins the cast as President Lyndon B Johnson, with David Duchovny starring as Bill Colby, the CIA’s Far East Chief during this time.

It begins in 1964 and takes listeners from the assassination of President Kennedy through to the tenure of President Johnson, where the CIA is drawn into Vietnam, Che Guevera, protest, paranoia and the hidden battles that define the sixties.

Hailing from Goldhawk Productions, the new ten-part series begins on Friday 10 July at 2.15pm on BBC Radio 4 and as a boxset on BBC Sounds.