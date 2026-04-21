Beats adds 3 meter USB-C to USB-C option to cable range

Image: Beats

Beats has updated its range of USB-C cables to include a 3-meter (10 ft) USB-C to USB-C option which is available in a choice of Black, Surge Stone, Nitro Navy, and Rapid Red.

The cable, which supports ultra-fast charging up to 240 watts, is sold in over 50 countries and available to order now at apple.com for £29.99.

According to Beats, the cable is “built for enhanced durability” and features a tangle-free woven design and is reinforced internally to help prevent fraying.

The cable is compatible with all USB-C Apple and Android devices.