Mophie launches three new rugged portable batteries

Mophi has unveiled three new rugged portable batteries, each capable of charging mobile devices, lighting up a room during a black out or even jump starting a vehicle in an emergency.

The firm’s descriptions of the new models are:

powerstation go rugged compact

Featuring a tough exterior and powerful interior, the powerstation go rugged compact has everything you need to keep your most important devices powered. Two USB ports let you charge your phone and tablet simultaneously. Its large battery offers enough power for multiple devices. And it can even light up a room during a black out or jump start your vehicle in an emergency.

Specifications:

• Compatibility: full-sized vehicles; smartphones; tablets; other USB-A devices

• Battery capacity: 8,100 mAh @ 3.7V internal battery

• Charging ports: USB-C® input; jumper cable output; USB-A output (2)

• Input / Output current

o USB-C input: 5V/2A

o Jump start output: 12V/600Amps

o USB-A output (2): 5V/2.4A

powerstation go rugged with air compressor

Easily power your phone, tablet, and more with just the powerstation go rugged with air compressor. The powerstation go rugged with air compressor also includes interchangeable air nozzles to inflate car tires, air mattresses, and more. The powerstation go is helpful in emergency situations with a bright LED floodlight and a car jump starter that gets you back on the road in no time.

Specifications:

• Compatibility: full-sized vehicles; sports and play equipment; car and bike tires; other inflatables; smartphones; tablets; other USB-A devices

• Battery capacity: 15,000 mAh @ 3.7V internal battery

• Charging ports: USB-C input; jumper cable output; USB-A output (2)

• Input / Output current

o USB-C input: 5V/2A

o Jump start output: 12V/600Amps

o USB-A output (2): 5V/2.4A

powerstation go rugged flashlight

Powerful and bright, mophie’s powerstation go rugged flashlight can light the way and power up your smartphone. The USB-A port allows you to easily charge your smartphone or tablet. The powerstation go flashlight includes a bright work light that’s ideal for changing a tire in the dark or just searching your trunk. Plus, this portable battery can jump start your car. Whether you’re stuck with a dead phone battery or a dead car battery, the powerstation go rugged flashlight lets you stay powerful in just about any situation.

Specifications:

• Compatibility: smartphones; tablets; other USB-A devices; full-size vehicles

• Battery capacity: 9,900 mAh @ 3.7V internal battery

• Charging ports: USB-C input; jumper cable output; USB-A output

• Input / Output current

o USB-C input: 5V/2A

o Jump start output: 12V/400Amps

o USB-A output (2): 5V/2.4A

“The addition of rugged to our existing powerstation go lineup gives customers another option for power while on-the-go,” said Gavin, Slevin, Managing Director, ZAGG International “We are excited to equip users with another multifunctional and affordable portable power option for peace of mind while on the road.”

The all-new mophie powerstation go rugged lineup is available now on zagg.com and selected retail stores nationwide.