BBC’s Springwatch format scores first international sale

BBC Studios is a wholly-owned commercial subsidiary of the BBC which owns and operates a host of production companies and channels around the world, including in the UK.

The BBC’s commercial arm has announced its first international format sale for Springwatch, its popular natural history strand which first launched in the UK in 2005.

Spain’s EITB (the Basque Public Broadcaster) will be airing its own version under the name Bizi Natura: Udaberria – meaning Living Nature: Spring” in the Basque language.

The 15-episode series will be made by Brutal Media, one of the BBC’s stable of production companies, and will launch late May with a one-hour prime-time special airing across both of EITB’s main channels.

This will be followed by 13 predominantly live episodes, capturing the immediacy and unpredictability of the natural world. The season then concludes with a one-hour prime-time episode.

Filmed on location across the Basque Country, the series will showcase the region’s diverse ecosystems, combining live wildlife moments, expert insights, and engaging storytelling designed to connect audiences with nature in an authentic and compelling way.

Sumi Connock, EVP Creative Network and Formats at BBC Studios, said: “We are incredibly excited to see Springwatch travel beyond the UK for the very first time.

“It’s more than a format – it’s event television that has built a deep emotional connection with audiences year after year through its authenticity, expertise and sense of shared experience.

“Working with EITB to bring Bizi Natura: Udaberria to life in the Basque Country is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate local wildlife in a way that feels both distinctive and true to the spirit of the original.”

Isabel Octavio, Director of EITB, said: “In the Basque Country, we live surrounded by remarkable biodiversity that is part of who we are, even if we are not always aware of it.

“Bizi Natura: Udaberria is an invitation to pause, to observe, and to rediscover this nearby nature with fresh eyes.

“We want to move people, but also to raise awareness so that audiences don’t just see nature, but feel it as their own—because only when we truly feel something belongs to us do we understand the importance of protecting it.”