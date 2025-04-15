Beats launches new charger cable range

Headphone and earbud maker Beats is expanding its line-up to include a range of reinforced charging cables for iOS and Android devices.

The new Beats Cables come in a choice of 2 sizes (20cm and 1.5 metres) and various different configurations and colours, including:

USB-C to USB-C (1.5 m) in Bolt Black, Surge Stone, Nitro Navy, and Rapid Red.

USB-C to USB-C (2-pack, 1.5 m) in Bolt Black.

USB-A to USB-C (2-pack, 1.5 m) in Bolt Black.

USB-C to USB-C (20 cm) in Bolt Black.

USB-A to USB-C (20 cm) in Bolt Black.

USB-C to Lightning (20 cm) in Bolt Black.

They can be ordered from today at apple.com/uk/ and will be available in stores from April 17th.

Two additional configurations will also be available this Summer:

USB-A to USB-C (1.5 m) in Bolt Black, Surge Stone, and Rapid Red.

USB-C to Lightning (1.5 m) in Bolt Black, Surge Stone, and Rapid Red.

Single 1.5m and 20cm cables will be priced at £18.99 while twin packs will be priced at £34.99.

Beats say the cables “undergo thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process and are reinforced to help prevent fraying.”

Their launch is being supported by a new ad campaign featuring the brand’s iconic “Pill People” and voiced by comedians Ben Marshall, Desi Banks and Megan Stalter.

Chris Thorne, Beats CMO, said: “From bold colours and packaging to bringing product features to life with the Pill People campaign, we’re energising this category in true Beats fashion.”