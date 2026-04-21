Rebecca Ferguson stars in Silo season 3 teaser trailer

Apple TV has confirmed that its dystopian sci-fi thriller Silo will return with its third season on July 3rd and released a new teaser trailer giving a first look at what’s in store this season.

Based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy of novels, the series is created by Emmy Award winner Graham Yost and follows a society of 10,000 people living underground under mysterious circumstances.

The 10-episode season three will expand the show’s narrative to reveal an origin story set centuries earlier.

In the present, Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) survives her forced ‘cleaning’ but returns with memory loss as the silo recovers from rebellion and faces a dangerous new threat.

Meanwhile, in the ‘Before Times,’ journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) and Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) uncover a conspiracy that pulls them into a chain of events with catastrophic, irreversible consequences.

The returning cast also includes Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Rick Gomez, Billy Postlethwaite and Clare Perkins.

Joining the show for season three are Zukerman and Henwick, who appeared in the season two finale, along with Laura Innes, Jessica Brown Findlay, Morven Christie, Reed Birney and Matt Craven, with Colin Hanks set to recur. Steve Zahn will also return.

The series has already been renewed for a fourth and final season.