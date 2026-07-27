Openreach Reveals next batch of copper ‘stop sell’ areas

Openreach has announced a further 112 exchange locations, which collectively serve more than half a million homes, where it’ll stop selling traditional copper-based phone and broadband services in favour of full fibre and connections and digital services.

The company, whose network is used by most of the UK’s biggest broadband and phone providers, has a rolling policy to stop selling legacy analogue products and services when full fibre becomes available to at least 75% of premises in each exchange.

Broadband providers such as BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Vodafone are given a year’s notice of such ‘stop sell’ decisions after which customers who want to switch, upgrade or renew their broadband or phone service will have to take a new digital service.

Customers covered by exchanges not yet able to deliver Ultrafast Full Fibre at their premises can stay on their existing copper based service until Full Fibre becomes available.

James Lilley, Openreach’s Managed Customer Migrations Director, said: “Our stop sell programme is a vital step in accelerating the UK’s transition to a modern full fibre future. As copper’s ability to support modern communications declines, the immediate focus is getting people onto newer, future proofed technologies.”

“By phasing out legacy copper-based services in areas where fibre is now widely available, we’re ensuring customers and providers move onto faster, more reliable, digital infrastructure.

“This approach not only reduces the cost and complexity of having to maintain both old and new networks but also supports the industry-wide migration ahead of the legacy copper-based Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) now just six months away, by which time everyone will need a digital phone line.”