Openreach Reveals next batch of copper ‘stop sell’ areas

by

Staff

Openreach has announced a further 112 exchange locations, which collectively serve more than half a million homes, where it’ll stop selling traditional copper-based phone and broadband services in favour of full fibre and connections and digital services.

The company, whose network is used by most of the UK’s biggest broadband and phone providers, has a rolling policy to stop selling legacy analogue products and services when full fibre becomes available to at least 75% of premises in each exchange.  

Broadband providers such as BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Vodafone are given a year’s notice of such ‘stop sell’ decisions after which customers who want to switch, upgrade or renew their broadband or phone service will have to take a new digital service.

Customers covered by exchanges not yet able to deliver Ultrafast Full Fibre at their premises can stay on their existing copper based service until Full Fibre becomes available.

James Lilley, Openreach’s Managed Customer Migrations Director, said: “Our stop sell programme is a vital step in accelerating the UK’s transition to a modern full fibre future. As copper’s ability to support modern communications declines, the immediate focus is getting people onto newer, future proofed technologies.”

“By phasing out legacy copper-based services in areas where fibre is now widely available, we’re ensuring customers and providers move onto faster, more reliable, digital infrastructure. 

“This approach not only reduces the cost and complexity of having to maintain both old and new networks but also supports the industry-wide migration ahead of the legacy copper-based Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) now just six months away, by which time everyone will need a digital phone line.”

Exchange NameExchange Location
Claverley (ZEL)Claverley
Worfield (WFQ)Bridgnorth
Brightlingsea (BON)Brightlingsea
Hunstanton (HNU)Hunstanton
Mattishall (MHL)Mattishall
Alrewas (ADA)Alrewas
BreadsallDerby
March (MZ)March
Melton MowbrayMelton Mowbray
Newborough (NVU)Newborough (City of Peterborough)
Silverstone (SSI)Silverstone
Thorney (TCL)Thorney
Weedon (WDR)Weedon Bec
Blacklunans (QVQ)Kirkmichael
Kinloch Rannoch (KRH)Kinloch Rannoch
Loanhead (EH/LSF)Loanhead
St Boswells (SXD)St Boswells
Grange-Over-Sands (GCD)Grange-over-Sands
Halsall (FAQ)Halsall
Longtown (LNC)Longtown
LongtonLongton
PadihamBurnley
RibbletonPreston (Lancashire)
Whitworth (WIF)Whitworth
Catford (L/HIT)Greater London – Lewisham
Skelmersdale (SKG)Skelmersdale
NortholtGreater London – Hillingdon
Chinley (ZNL)Chinley
Calder Valley (CVY)Mytholmroyd
Gargrave (GAD)Gargrave
HipperholmeBrighouse
HubyHuby (Harrogate)
Low MoorBradford
MelrosegateYork
Ripponden (RDV)Ripponden
BirchingtonMargate
Charing (CEY)Charing
EdenbridgeEdenbridge
Ham Street (HBS)Hamstreet
Lydd (LOR)Lydd
Sellindge (SFO)Brabourne Lees
South Godstone (XGO)South Godstone
Blanchland (BIR)Blanchland
Birtley (BHI)Chester-le-Street
Edmundbyers (EJG)Edmondbyers
HyltonSunderland
Piercebridge (PDF)Merrybent
South ShieldsSouth Shields
Ballygawley (BXW)Tyrone
Mountfield (MZZ)Tyrone
Garrabost (GRB)Garrabost
Timsgarry (TIJ)Timsgarry
Shanklin (SFY)Shanklin
SilkstoneSilkstone Common
TickhillBircotes
Aston Clinton (ATC)Aylesbury
FlitwickAmpthill
Holmer Green (FGR)High Wycombe
RowstockDidcot
Stroud (SD)Stroud
Wroughton (WPW)Wroughton
Abergavenny (AG)Abergavenny
Dinas Powys (DPW)Dinas Powis
Glynneath (GBG)Glyn-neath
Maesycrugiau (MYU)Llanllwni
Newport Dyfed (NDO)Newport (Pembrokeshire)
Rhydlewis (RLS)Rhydlewis
Talywain (TAJ)Newport (Newport)
Tintern (TDE)Mynydd-bach
Tonyrefail (TRF)Tonyrefail
Cwm (ZWM)Cwm
Caversham (CAV)Reading
Turgis Green (TUJ)Basingstoke
Reading Tilehurst (TLH)Reading
Blakedown (QKW)Blakedown
Himbleton (HTE)Droitwich
Nantwich (NX)Nantwich
Shelsley Beauchamp (SMN)Clifton upon Teme
Stoke Trinity (STK)Stoke-on-Trent
Swynnerton (SYN)Swynnerton
Aberdaron (ADR)Aberdaron
Abersoch (ABR)Abersoch
Craven Arms (CNZ)Craven Arms
Cerrig-Y-Drudion (CYD)Cerrigydrudion
Holme Lacy (FLI)Hampton Bishop
Kinnerton (KRU)Higher Kinnerton
Little Brampton (UTB)Aston on Clun
Barr (BJR)Barr
Dalbeattie (DFM)Dalbeattie
Dalmellington (DFR)Dalmellington
Gartocharn (GTQ)Gartocharn
IbroxGlasgow
Kirkoswald (KOW)Kirkoswald
Langbank (LPR)Langbank
Lochmaben (LSU)Lochmaben
Millport (MNV)Millport
P.G.Newark (PG)Port Glasgow
Strathaven (SXX)Strathaven
Straiton (SQO)Straiton
Uplawmoor (ULM)Uplawmoor
Wemyss Bay (WRD)Inverkip
Black Torrington (QKT)Sheepwash
Drewsteignton (DTK)Drewsteignton
Hayle (HGM)Hayle
Helston (HHS)Helston
Lewdown (LXD)Lewdown
Morchard Bishop (MLN)Morchard Bishop
Mary Tavy (MYY)Tavistock
Poundsgate (PNZ)Ashburton
Wadebridge (WAC)Wadebridge
Whiddon Down (VDX)North Tawton
Winkleigh (WKI)Winkleigh
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