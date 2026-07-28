UK fans can now stream Season 3 of Interview with the Vampire on iPlayer

Image Credit: BBC / © 2026 AMC Networks Entertainment LLC. All Rights Reserved. / Sophie Giraud

Season three of Interview with the Vampire TV, now renamed Anne Rice’s The Vampire Lestat, is now streaming on BBC iPlayer.

Hailing from US broadcaster AMC and based on the second book in Anne Rice’s iconic series, the new rock and roll centric season sees the Vampire Lestat embark on an electric multi-city tour while being haunted by “muses” from his wild and rebellious past.

As his band’s popularity and star power rises, so does Lestat’s influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat’s power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population.

Series stars Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Eric Bogosian and Assad Zaman return for the new season.

AMC has recently renewed the show for a fourth season which will be titled Anne Rice’s Queen of the Damned.