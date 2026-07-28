Prime Video and MGM+ to stream action thriller Embassy

Image: © TOM TRAMBOW

Embassy, a new action thriller set inside the US Embassy in London and starring Anna Kendrick, Sam Heughan and J.K. Simmons is coming to Prime Video and MGM+ in selected territories, including the UK.

When mercenaries storm the embassy, Layla (Kendrick), a sharp and resourceful American diplomat, faces an impossible choice: protect the US Ambassador (Simmons) or follow his orders to exfiltrate a high value asset being held at the embassy.

As a larger conspiracy unfolds, Layla must rely on her instincts – and the reluctant help of her ex-fiancé, a British SAS soldier (Heughan) – in the tense hours before extraction.

Produced by AGC Television, Ascendant Fox and Turbine Studios, the series will stream on Prime Video in the UK, Ireland, Canada, France, Australia and New Zealand, and on MGM+ in the US, Italy, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, and Argentina.

Additionally, the series has been sold to ZDF in Germany

Shot on location in Cologne and London, the show was created and written by Rom Lotan, and is directed by John Strickland and Christian Alvart.