Ted Lasso season four gets trailer

Jason Sudeikis returns as Ted Lasso in this new trailer for the hit Apple TV show’s fourth season.

The ten episode season sees Ted return to Richmond to take on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second-division women’s football team.

Fan favourites Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift are also back alongside new cast additions Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern, and Grant Feely.

Ted Lasso season four streams weekly from Wednesday, August 5th.