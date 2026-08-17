New deal brings British and Irish horse racing to Betuft

Coverage of races from British and Irish racecourses including Ascot, Newmarket, Leopardstown and Galway, will now be available on Betuft – Palermo Racecourse’s only online betting platform.

GBI Racing, a partnership between Arena Racing Company and Racecourse Media Group, has struck a deal to provide the platform with live data and pictures from more than 80 racecourses in Britain and Ireland.

These new additions will complement Betuft’s existing international offering, which includes races from the United States, Canada, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and South Korea,

Glen Swinney, Commercial Director at Arena Racing Company said on behalf of GBI Racing, “At GBI Racing, thanks to our partnership agreement with American Racing Channel, we are delighted to collaborate with the Palermo Racecourse to bring the best of British and Irish racing to Argentina.

“The Palermo Racecourse team has demonstrated a clear passion and commitment to the growth of this sport, and we are excited about their vision and how our races are now part of their international offering.”