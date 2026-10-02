RMG renews rights deals with 33 British racecourses

The Racecourse Media Group (RMG) has agreed extensions for the audio-visual and data rights of its 33 British racecourse shareholders until 31 December 2033.

The extended rights include streaming (Watch & Bet), direct-to-home broadcasting, terrestrial television and international betting and non-betting rights, plus pre-race and race-day data rights.

Racecourses covered by the deal include Jockey Club Racecourses, York, Goodwood, Ayr and 16 small independent racecourses.

The agreements ensure that some of British racing’s most iconic events, including the Randox Grand National, Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, Betfred Derby, Qatar Sussex Stakes and Juddmonte International Stakes, will remain part of RMG’s portfolio.

Nick Mills, CEO of RMG, said: “I’d like to thank the racecourses for the trust they have instilled in RMG’s ability to deliver long-term value on their behalf.

“As a business wholly owned by its racecourse shareholders, every pound of profit generated by RMG is returned to racecourses, helping to support prizemoney, facilities and investment across the sport.

These renewals provide a strong platform from which we can continue growing revenues and maximising returns on behalf of our shareholders.

“I would also like to recognise the outstanding work of the RMG team and thank the audiences, customers and partners who support our businesses every day.

“Under our vision of Working for Racing’s Future, we look forward to continuing to work with broadcasters, betting operators, technology and media partners, alongside the owners, breeders, trainers, jockeys and stable staff whose dedication makes racing such a compelling and successful sport.”