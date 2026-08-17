LG announces new AI-powered party speaker lineup

LG has announced a new flagship party speaker lineup which it says is “designed to bring powerful sound and interactive entertainment to gatherings of all sizes.”

Featuring a sound profile refined and tuned by multiple Grammy Award-winning will.i.am, the series includes the LG xboom Power 9000, Power 7000 and Power 5000, offering three options tailored to different gathering sizes and settings.

An AI tool lets users turn songs from their existing music libraries into karaoke tracks, adjust the pitch and remove vocal without requiring dedicated karaoke content.

All three models also feature Multicolor AI Lighting and DJ Performance Effects to bring “greater energy and excitement” to every celebration, a smartphone and table stand plus dual microphone inputs, enabling two people to sing together.

“The best parties are the ones where people participate, not just listen,” said Lee Jeong-seok, head of the Audio Business Division at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company.

“With the LG xboom Power Series, we are creating a more interactive and inclusive way for people to connect through music, turning gatherings of every size into the kind of parties people remember long after the music stops.”