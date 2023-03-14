ITV to remain home of free to air UK horse racing until 2026

ITV viewers will be able to enjoy over 100 days of live, exclusive, free to air horse racing until at least 2026 following a new three-year deal between the broadcaster and rightsholders.

The deal encompasses UK racing’s Crown Jewel events, including the Grand National, the Cheltenham Festival, Royal Ascot and the Derby.

Races will be shown on ITV1 and ITV4 and will also be simulcast on ITVX, the broadcaster’s recently launched streaming service.

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, said: “This deal will take us to a decade of racing on ITV and we’re delighted to be able to continue to bring to viewers well over 100 days of live coverage of this wonderful sport, including some of the most enjoyable, storied and thrilling events of each year.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Racecourse Media Group and our other partners within racing to bring audiences the very best racing has to offer in the coming years.”

Martin Stevenson, CEO of Racecourse Media Group, added: “On behalf of our racecourses, we are delighted to have cemented our relationship with ITV for a further three years.

“ITV have been an excellent partner for the sport, providing more terrestrial coverage here in the UK than in any other racing jurisdiction in the world, illustrating both the commitment of the broadcaster and the enduring popularity of the sport.”