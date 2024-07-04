Channel 4 and Ever Clean re-team for a second visit to the Existential World of Cats

Channel 4 and cat litter brand Ever Clean are bringing a second series of Existential World of Cats – which amassed 3.9 million views for its first season – to the broadcaster’s social media pages.

Fronted by comedian Abi Clarke, series 2 promises to provide both an insight into cat behaviours and answers to a range of common questions.

Rupinder Downie, Content Solutions Leader at Channel 4, said: “This renewal deal highlights the team’s track record of delivering against crucial digital objectives and cutting through on social media whilst tapping into the huge trend that is cat content.

“With this project we have the ambition to further build on this success of the first series and increase brand awareness even further for Ever Clean.”

Ever Clean UK said: “We are thrilled with the success of the first season of Existential World of Cats, which resonated so well with cat owners and social media audiences alike.

“The engagement and positive sentiment we received have been incredibly rewarding.

“We are excited to bring this delightful series back for a second season and look forward to continuing our partnership with Channel 4 and OMD Create EMEA to deliver even more educational, relatable, and funny content that connects with cat lovers everywhere.”