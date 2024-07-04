Scientific Games and Fremantle extend licensing deal for TV game show brands

TV production and distribution label Fremantle has extended its deal with Scientific Games, allowing the gaming firm to continue offering lottery products based on classic game shows including The Price is Right.

Other Fremantle properties covered by the multi-territory deal include Family Feud and Press Your Luck.

The Price is Right themed games will be available to lotteries in the UK, Australia, Canada, France, and the US, with Family Feud themed games available in Canada and the US, and Press Your Luck games in the US.

Fremantle has entered into a number of brand licensing deals for its key game show brands including Family Feud, which is known as Family Fortunes in the UK.

“We are delighted to continue this incredible partnership with Scientific Games,” said Erica Gadecki, SVP Partnership Solutions for Fremantle. “Their continued success with bringing our iconic brands to lottery fans around the world is unparalleled.”

Tina Hoover, VP of Licensing for Scientific Games, added: “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Fremantle and look forward to collaborating on more engaging lottery experiences together.

“Some of the most entertaining licensed brand lottery products offered by Scientific Games are themed to Fremantle TV game shows. Our game design teams continue to push the limits on creative ways to immerse players in their favorite game show brands.”