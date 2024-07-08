Honor smartphones discounted by up to £500 for Prime Day

This article contains Affiliate Links marked *. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Electronics and mobile brand Honor is offering savings of up to £500 on selected phones, tablets and earbuds for this year’s Amazon Prime Day Sale which takes place on 16-17th July.

For eager shoppers, savings on the Magic6 Pro, Magic6 Lite and Honor V2 are already live.

Magic6 Lite – sale price £249, normally £349 – See on Amazon.co.uk*

Triple camera system for captivating photography,in addition to the main camera, the 5MP Ultra-Wide Camera offers a 110° field of view, perfect for capturing expansive landscapes, group shots, or architectural marvels

5300mAh battery that can power the device for up to two days on a single charge

Magic6 Pro – sale price £899, normally £1099 – See on Amazon.co.uk*

180MP Periscope Telephoto camera

6.8-inch display with third-party certified durability rating

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, plus 12GB RAM, and 512GB storage

Honor Magic V2 – sale price £1199, normally £1699 – See on Amazon.co.uk*

Triple-camera system, with a 50MP Ultra Wide Main Camera, a 50MP Wide Camera and an 20MP Telephoto Lens Camera

Equipped with a 6.43-inch external display and a 7.92-inch ultra-large inner screen for a tablet-like experience, sporting a refresh rate capable of up to 120Hz and 1.07 billion colours

Honor 200 Pro – sale price £599.99, normally £699.99 – See on Amazon.co.uk*

6.78-inch Quad Curved Floating Display

50MP Portrait Main Camera with dual stabilization (OIS + EIS)

5200mAh Silicon-Carbon battery

Honor 200 – sale price £419, normally £419 – See on Amazon.co.uk*

6.7-inch AMOLED Quad-curved Display4

50MP (f/1.95) Super-large Sensor & OIS Main Camera and Sony IMX906 1/1.56” Sensor

5200mAh Silicon-carbon Battery9

Honor 90 – sale price £249, normally £449 – See on Amazon.co.uk*

6.7-inch AMOLED Quad-curved Floating Display capable of displaying 1.07 billion colours and 100% of the DCI-P3 color space

Peak HDR brightness of 1,600 nits

Honor Pad X9 – sale price £149, normally was £179 – See on Amazon.co.uk*

Ultra-slim aluminium body of just 6.9mm thin and 495g in weight

TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, Eye Comfort Mode, Dark Mode and eBook Mode

Honor Pad9 – sale price £229, normally £299 – See on Amazon.co.uk*

12.1-inch 2.5K Honor FullView Display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Eight speakers

256GB storage

Earbuds X6 – sale price £29, normally £39 – See on Amazon.co.uk*

40 Hours battery life

Lightweight and comfortable

AI Noise Reduction for clear calls

