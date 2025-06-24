Classic Patrick Troughton Doctor Who Cyberman story coming to LP

A classic Doctor Who adventure featuring Patrick Troughton’s Second Doctor taking on the Cybermen is being released on vinyl in September as a 2LP boxset.

First televised in 1967, The Moonbase was written by Cybermen co-creator Kit Pedler and co-stars Anneke Wills, Michael Craze and Frazer Hines as the Doctor’s companions Polly, Ben and Jamie.

In the year 2070 Humans have colonised the Moon, but the Cybermen have identified their base as a strategic vantage point from which to invade Earth. It’s down to the Doctor and his companions to stop them.

The cover illustration depicts the Cybermen on the Moon while the inner sleeves feature vintage TV guide-style listings for each episode.

Doctor Who: The Moonbase is being released by Demon Records, part of BBC Studios, on September 19th.