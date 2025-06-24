BBC confirms Wimbledon 2025 coverage details

The BBC has set out details of its coverage plans for Wimbledon 2025 which will span TV, iPlayer, radio, BBC Sounds and online when the competition gets underway on June 30th.

Clare Balding and Isa Guha will lead the daily coverage on BBC One and BBC Two, with every match also available to watch on BBC iPlayer and Centre Court matches streamed in Ultra HD.

Guha will host BBC Two’s morning coverage with Balding taking over in the afternoon for BBC One, while Qasa Alom will host Today at Wimbledon daily throughout the tournament.

Audio coverage will be presented by Gigi Salmon and Clare McDonnell and available on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra, and BBC Sounds.

The BBC website and app will also offer bespoke video analysis of key matches and players, plus player interviews, in-play video clips, daily live text commentaries, and behind-the-scenes access.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, said: “Wimbledon is a truly special event – so many stories happening at once, so many countries represented, so many brilliant women and men problem-solving in real time as they try to go deep into the tournament.

“BBC Sport’s coverage brings the drama, passion and legacy of the Championships to life, capturing the moments and stories that unite audiences across the nation.

“In a summer when women’s sport takes centre stage, new legends will emerge on the iconic grass courts of SW19. Fans can follow every moment live across BBC TV, iPlayer, BBC Sounds, social accounts and the BBC Sport website and app.”