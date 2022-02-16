Vertigo to release The Novice in April

Vertigo Releasing has acquired UK and Ireland rights for The Novice, Lauren Hadaway’s feature debut as a writer-director based on her personal experience as a competitive collegiate rower.

The film will be released in cinemas and on digital platforms on April 1st.

Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan) plays the lead, Alex Dall, an obsessive college freshman who joins her university’s rowing team and undertakes an extreme physical and psychological journey to make it to the top varsity boat, no matter the cost.

The Novice debuted at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, where it won three awards including Best Actress for Fuhrman and Best US Narrative Feature Film. The film has also been nominated for five Film Independent Spirit Awards, including Best Feature, Best Director and Best Female Lead.