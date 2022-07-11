Watch Emma Mackey and Romain Duris in Eiffel trailer

Vertigo Releasing has unveiled the brand-new trailer for Martin Bourboulon’s romantic epic Eiffel which arrives in UK and Irish cinemas on 12th August.

Based on an original screenplay by Caroline Bongrand and inspired by true events, Eiffel is described as “a love letter both to the endurance of great art and to passionate creative partnerships.”

Set in 1880s Belle Époque Paris, the film follows Gustave Eiffel (Romain Duris) as he embarks upon the all-consuming task of designing and constructing one of the world’s best-loved land-marks – the Eiffel Tower.

It is also the story of the beguiling and powerful Adrienne Bourgès (Emma Mackey), whose relationship with Gustave Eiffel was instrumental in shaping the skyline of Paris and the future of the city.