Will & Ralf Should Know Better gets third series from the BBC’s U&Dave

Will Mellor and Ralf Little are returning to the BBC’s U&Dave channel with a third series of Will & Ralf Should Know Better.

Also streaming on U, the BBC’s commercial streaming platform, the latest run sees the pair explore “identity, friendship and belonging in modern Britain”.

According to a press announcement, the duo “explore community and tradition while meeting remarkable people and taking on challenges that push them far beyond their comfort zones.

“From celebrating unique British customs to stepping into unfamiliar worlds, they embrace new experiences and see life from unexpected angles.”

Both U&Dave and U are part of UKTV, the BBC’s wholly owned portfolio of advert and subscription funded channels here in the UK. Shows from the channels are increasingly repeated on the BBC-branded Licence Fee funded channels and iPlayer.

UKTV’s Jason Dawson said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing back one of Britain’s most beloved friendships for more hilarious and life affirming escapades.

“Will & Ralf continue to delight our audiences with their full-hearted and laughter packed interrogation of how to live a better life, and their willingness to scale new heights emotionally (and sometimes literally!) means we’re in for another belter of a series.”

Executive Producer, Alison Foster, added: “It’s an absolute privilege to be back on the road with Will and Ralf.

“In this series, they’re pushing themselves out of their middle-aged comfort zones with even more poignant, thought-provoking and personally-challenging adventures.

“Expect plenty more of their trademark shrieking, laughing, joking and winding each other up, alongside the emotional honesty that makes theirs such a special friendship.”