The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power is coming to Blu-ray

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel. Image: Amazon MGM Studios / Prime Video

The first two seasons of Prime Video’s The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power are getting a Blu-ray, 4K Blu-ray, DVD and Steelbook release in November, just ahead of the season 3 debut.

Based on J. R. R. Tolkien’s history of Middle-earth, the series depicts the major events of Middle-earth’s Second Age including how the Rings of Power came to be forged.

Season one debuted in 2022, with the show’s second season following in 2024.

Both seasons were previously available only to Prime Video subscribers but will now be available to own from November 2nd.

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The third season is due to stream on Prime Video from November 11th.

Jumping forward several years from the events of season two, it takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war, bind all peoples to his will and at last rule all Middle-earth.