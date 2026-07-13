New EE TV ad campaign highlights Netflix availability

EE has launched a new multi-channel brand campaign highlighting how households can flex their EE TV package to include Netflix and gain access to the streamer’s latest dramas, comedies, film and exclusive sports events.

Available from both EE and BT, EE TV gives customers the freedom to switch packages each month so they only pay for what they want to watch.

The new campaign, created by EE’s in-house creative agency, The Exchange, will run across out of home (OOH), radio, social and digital audio.

It’ll also be available in the London Westfield, Birmingham and Merryfield EE Experience Stores where customers will be able to visit a Netflix-inspired sensory booth celebrating the breadth of shows available.

Kelly Engstrom, Brand and Marketing Communications Director at EE said: “After a long day, there is nothing better than sitting back, switching off and finding something great to watch on TV.

“At EE, we understand that every household has different tastes and viewing habits that are always changing, which is why we are doing more to make sure EE TV has what they need, when they need it.

“With flexible packages giving customers access to incredible entertainment – from the best comedies and crime dramas to must-watch sport – EE TV gives customers more choice, flexibility and control over what they watch, all in one simple service.”

Joshua Walker, Director, Marketing Partnerships – Northern Europe at Netflix added: “This summer, Netflix is packed with feel-good favourites and through EE TV it’s easier than ever for households to find something to watch together.

“From laugh-out-loud comedies and edge-of-your-seat crime dramas to eye-opening sports documentaries, there’s something for everyone in the family, whatever your mood.

“We’re excited to build on our partnership with EE TV to make it even simpler for customers to enjoy the best of Netflix this summer and beyond.”