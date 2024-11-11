Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning gets teaser trailer 

Tom Cruise stars in this first teaser trailer for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the next instalment in the hit action franchise, which Paramount Pictures will release in cinemas on May 23rd 2025.

The film’s official log line states:

Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Joining Cruise are Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, and Frederick Schmidt.

The film is produced by Tom Cruise alongside Christopher McQuarrie who also directs.