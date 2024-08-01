Dolby acquires low latency streaming solutions provider Theo

Dolby has announced the acquisition of Theo Technologies, a provider of video players and low-latency solutions for live sports and entertainment providers.

The firm says that combining Theo’s products with its own its existing line-up can deliver solutions which eliminate the delay often associated with streaming live content.

Streamed live content is often up to a minute behind linear broadcast channels. This means the two audiences experience key moments from live events, such as a major sporting fixture, at different times and can leave the streaming audience hearing their neighbours’ reactions or getting text alerts before they see the action.

Dolby says combining Millicast, its ultra-low latency streaming solution, with Theo’s products can “deliver experiences with no perceptible difference between what you see in-person and what is streaming on your device, making them as close to a shared live experience as possible.”

Giles Baker, Senior Vice President of Dolby Cloud Solutions, said: “People want to engage with their content in real-time and have a more personal relationship with their content.

“With Dolby Millicast, we’ve enabled service providers to improve the audiovisual experience, and offer experiences that are delivered in real-time.

“Adding Theo’s suite of products creates a comprehensive cross-platform solution for sports and entertainment companies seeking to enable the most interactive real-time digital experiences.”

Steven Tielemans, Theo co-founder and CEO, said: “Dolby and Theo have a shared vision to offer customers the best in real-time streaming experiences that drive fan engagement and interactivity.

“Together, we are set to transform the industry, creating streaming experiences so immersive they rival being there in person”.

Fellow co-founder and CTO Pieter-Jan Speelmans added: “By joining forces, we will leverage Dolby’s expertise, resources, and market presence to accelerate growth and product innovation.

“We’re excited to create new era of content innovation, making it more compelling, interactive, and accessible.”