Night of the Living Dead restoration is coming to 4K Blu-ray

A newly restored version of George A. Romero’s horror classic Night of the Living Dead is getting a 4K Blu-ray release on October 7th as part of the Criterion Collection.

Credited with creating the template for all subsequent zombie movies and series, the 1968 film had a budget of just $100,000 but went on to take more than $30m at the US and international box office.

Romero went on to helm five sequels and wrote a 1990 remake.

The film was restored by the Museum of Modern Art and The Film Foundation, with funding provided by the George Lucas Family Foundation and the Celeste Bartos Preservation Fund.

Special features:

New 4K digital restoration, supervised by director George A. Romero, co-screenwriter John A. Russo, sound engineer Gary R. Streiner, and producer Russell W. Streiner

New restoration of the monaural soundtrack, supervised by Romero and Gary Streiner and presented uncompressed

One 4K UHD disc of the film and two Blu-rays with the film and special features

Night of Anubis, a work-print edit of the film

Program featuring filmmakers Frank Darabont, Guillermo del Toro, and Robert Rodriguez

Sixteen-millimeter dailies reel

Program featuring Russo on the commercial and industrial film production company where key Night of the Living Dead participants got their starts

Two audio commentaries from 1994 featuring Romero, Russo, producer Karl Hardman, actor Judith O’Dea, and others

Archival interviews with Romero and actors Duane Jones and Judith Ridley

Programs about the film’s style and score

Interview program about the direction of ghouls, featuring members of the cast and crew

Interviews with Gary Streiner and Russell Streiner

Newsreels from 1967

Trailer, radio spots, and TV spots

PLUS: An essay by critic Stuart Klawans