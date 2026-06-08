Paramount+ sets UK airdate for Lioness season three

Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman are set for more high-stakes drama when their hit spy thriller Lioness returns to Paramount+ on August 2nd for its third season.

In season three hidden networks, foreign operatives, and personal betrayals collide. Joe (Saldaña) walks the line between duty and home as unseen forces circle her world. Patterns appear where they shouldn’t, names vanish, and paths rearrange.

Guided by Kaitlyn (Kidman) and Westfield (Michael Kelly), Joe confronts enemies operating in the shadows, leaving her to reckon with a war that now reaches into every part of her life.

Written and created by Taylor Sheridan, the series also stars Morgan Freeman, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Genesis Rodriguez, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill, Hannah Love Lanier and Ian Bohen.

The first two seasons are available to binge exclusively on Paramount+.