World Series of Poker heads to TNT Sports in three year broadcast deal

A new deal between Warner Bros. Discovery and World Series of Poker will see the world’s leading poker event covered on TNT Sports in the UK and other WBD outlets across Europe, Latin America and Asia.

The three year tie-up will see six 45-minute highlights shows broadcast across the Main Event (2-13 July) and the Final Table (3-5 August) on TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland and Eurosport in Europe and Asia, with shows available on-demand via HBO Max across Europe. Additionally, the Final Table will be shown live on TNT Sports and Eurosport.

In Latin America, daily 15-minute highlight programs will air on the Space channel throughout the Main Event and Final Table.

All programming will be produced by Omaha Productions.



Trojan Paillot, Senior Vice President, Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndication, said: “Warner Bros. Discovery’s unmatched global reach and premium sports platforms provide the perfect stage for the World Series of Poker to connect with millions of new and existing fans around the world.



“For the first time, WBD will bring the WSOP — the premier event in poker — to viewers across Europe, Asia and Latin America, expanding its global footprint and bringing the excitement, drama and prestige of poker’s biggest stage to audiences everywhere.”



Ty Stewart, Chief Executive Officer of WSOP, added: “To truly grow the game, you need a broadcast stage that matches the stakes. We are incredibly proud to partner with Warner Bros. Discovery to showcase the world’s biggest prize-money competition to mainstream audiences worldwide.

“Together, we are firmly putting the ‘World’ back in the World Series of Poker.”