Dune: Awakening to feature music from classic Dune games

Gamers can listen to music from 1990s games Dune and Dune II: Battle for Arrakis while playing Dune: Awakening, the new game inspired by Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel and Legendary Entertainment’s award-winning films.

The soundtrack for Dune: Spice Opera was composed by Philippe Ulrich and Stéphane Picq, while Frank Klepacki composed the music for The Dune II: Battle for Arrakis.

Both soundtracks will accessible via the Communinet, an in-game centralised communications network offering three channels to choose from alongside broadcasts about emergencies, sandstorms or the Landsraad.



Players can tune in to the official Atreides and Harkonnen channels to hear propaganda, arena fight coverage and motivational speeches.



Those who are looking for something extra while gathering resources or building bases can listen to Harvester Radio, the station for spice miners and the commoner workforce, broadcasting ads, survival tips, music and entertainment, like episodes of exclusive radio theatre.



“Dune has a legacy in books and films – but also in video games.” said Chief Creative Officer Joel Bylos.

“The soundtracks of Dune and Dune II were some of the greatest of the 90’s and it is a great honor to be able to share them with a new generation of players through the Communinet in Dune: Awakening.”

Dune: Awakening will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S from May 20th.