Dune: Awakening clocks up 1 million sales

Console and PC game Dune: Awakening has already surpassed 1 million sales since its release on June 10th, making it the fastest-selling game ever from publisher Funcom.

Inspired by Frank Herbert’s novel and Denis Villeneuve and Legendary Entertainment’s award-winning movies, Dune: Awakening is a large-scale multiplayer survival game set on the unforgiving planet of Arrakis.

Players must endure scorching sun, deadly sandstorms, and ever-present sandworms, while crafting everything from weapons and armour to ground cars and ornithopters as they seek to advance in both personal and political power.

The game has so far reached a peak concurrency of over 189,000 players, another metric that has far surpassed the peak of 54,403 peak achieved by Conan Exiles – Funcom’s first foray into the survival genre.