Dune: Awakening gets new Lost Harvest DLC

A new paid DLC is now available for Dune: Awakening, Funcom’s recently released console and PC game inspired by Frank Herbert’s novel.

Also drawing inspiration from Denis Villeneuve and Legendary Entertainment’s award-winning movies, Dune: Awakening is a large-scale multiplayer survival game set on the unforgiving planet of Arrakis.

The new Lost Harvest DLC adds a complete standalone storyline to the game plus a new treadwheel vehicle, building pieces, decorations, cosmetic armour sets and weapons, swatches, and Thumper emote.

It can be purchased standalone or as part of a Season Pass which will also include an additional two DLCs.