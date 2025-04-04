Vodafone to boost connectivity on ScottishPower’s distribution network

Vodafone has won a four-year contract to modernise and future-proof telecoms services used by ScottishPower’s electricity transmission and distribution networks.

SP Energy Networks (SPEN) is responsible for delivering electricity to homes and businesses in central and southern Scotland, as well as other UK locations.

Under the contract, Vodafone will deliver a number of projects to modernise SPEN’s operational telecoms and increase network resilience within Scotland.

It will also provide fixed, mobile and satellite connectivity, routine maintenance and operational services to help secure and manage SPEN’s electricity network, while supporting the fast and safe correction of faults when they occur.

The firms say this will help keep electricity flowing to two million homes and businesses.

Paul Garston, Head of Smart Grid Operations, SP Energy Networks, said: “We’re delivering the biggest upgrade our grid has ever seen, ensuring our electricity network supports a cleaner and greener future for us all.

“Having the right partners is key to achieving that ambition, so it’s great to welcome Vodafone on board to maintain and modernise our Operational Telecom infrastructure and ensure it continues to deliver for our customers and communities for years to come.”

Tom Stockwell, Head of Key Accounts, Vodafone UK, said: “We have a strong track record in helping our energy customers with their digital ambitions, and we are delighted that SPEN has selected us as its trusted partner to maintain and modernise its infrastructure.

“It is not only about future-proofing SPEN’s distribution and transmission networks, but also about using connectivity on The Nation’s Network to develop new capabilities that benefit everyone – consumers, businesses and our environment. We are looking forward to working with SPEN on this exciting and innovative project.”