EA Sports WRC 24 expansion details revealed

EA has revealed what’s in store for EA Sports WRC 24 players when the first of three packs from the 2024 Season Expansion arrives on October 8th.

Across the three packs, players will get:

New locations (available October 2024): the challenging Tet Rally Latvia, which made its WRC debut this year, and the iconic Orlen 80th Rally Poland, returning to the calendar after a five-year hiatus.

New cars (available October 2024): players can navigate various terrains while driving the latest Rally1 hybrids from Ford, Hyundai, and Toyota, the Ford Fiesta Rally3 Evo and the Toyota GR Yaris Rally2.

Players will also be able to personalize their experience with 52 new liveries and compete against 104 drivers and co-drivers from the 2024 WRC Season.

Le Maestros (available Winter 2024/2025) will add two meticulously recreated new routes, Briançonnet and Fafe.

Briançonnet features 14.55km of roads with precision-testing s-bends, drops, narrow bridges, classic hairpins, and dynamic terrain against Monte Carlo’s stunning vistas. Fafe will push players’ skills to their limits with thrilling jumps throughout this famous stage located in the north of Portugal.

Hard Chargers (available Spring 2025) will bring an adrenaline-pumping rally experience with two newly updated stages. The pack includes the fast, technical routes of Umeå, featuring long straights, sharp turns, and strategic bumps.

This stage showcases tree-lined paths, deforested sections, a tunnel, and the famed Red Barn Arena. Additionally, drivers will face the winding mountain course of Harvati in Acropolis Rally Greece, renowned for its challenging rocky, muddy, and gravel surfaces.

“WRC 24 Expansion delivers on our commitment to create the most authentic and thrilling rally experience and allow players to continue their rally journey,” said Matthew Battison, Creative Director at Codemasters.

“The 2024 Expansion builds upon the base game with new content, breathtaking landscapes, and intense challenges that truly capture the essence of world-class rallying.”

The game is available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via EA App, Epic Store, and Steam. Players can purchase the WRC 24 Season Expansion Bundle, which contains all three content packs, or buy each of them individually from the relevant digital store.