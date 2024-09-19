New classic car restoration series heading to BBC’s U&Yesterday

UKTV, the commercial multi-channel broadcaster owned by the BBC, has commissioned a new classic car restoration series for its U&Yesterday channel and U streaming service.

Due to air next year, the six-part series is produced by Chatterbox Media and follows the staff of Irv’s Resto Shop in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria as they work to rescue classic cars that appear to be beyond repair.

Vehicles set to feature include 1973 Lamborghini Espada, a 1968 Porsche 911, a 1978 Daimler Coupe, a 1980s Ford Escort RS, a 1949 VW Beetle, and a VW Samaba bus from the 1950s which arrives in the workshop as a cardboard box of bits.

Owner Paul Irving said, “We’re a family run business with a brilliant team who are all best in class and all play a part in transforming classic cars that others might think are impossible.

“We’re pleased to be bringing these huge real-life restorations to U & Yesterday. We love what we do and what matters to me is doing a great job on every restoration!”

UKTV Commissioning Executive, Emile Nawagamuwa, added: “In the car restoration world it’s incredibly rare to come across a family as talented as Irv’s. I’m incredibly excited that Chatterbox will be bringing the skills and expertise that have made Irv’s business renowned around the world to our screens.”

Chatterbox Media’s Nav Raman and Ali Quirk said: “We’re very excited to be working with U&Yesterday on Classic Car Kings – a series which combines the classic Cumbrian warmth and humour of Irv’s family run garage with the incredible skill and expertise, which he and his talented team bring to each car restoration to deliver huge scale, extraordinary transformations.”