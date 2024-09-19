BBC’s Big Cats 24/7 to hold live stream from show’s production camp

Natural history fans are being invited to put questions to the team responsible for Big Cats 24/7, the latest series from the BBC’s multi-award winning Natural History Unit.

The show follows the lives of lions, cheetahs and leopards in Botswana’s Okavango Delta. Given unparalleled access in a rarely visited area and the opportunity to film from the ground, the air and through the night, the show follows the cats’ lives around the clock.

Series one is currently available to UK audiences on iPlayer while US audiences can watch on PBS.

Filming is currently underway on a second run and BBC Earth, the broadcaster’s global nature brand, will be streaming live from the production base on September 29th via YouTube.

Fans can pre-submit questions via the BBC Earth Instagram page. The live stream is billed as “a unique experience with exclusive access to the NHU production teams and on-screen talent”.