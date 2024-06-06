New update brings UEFA Euro 2024 to EA Sports FC 24

A new free in-game update is bringing the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament to EA Sports FC 24 and EA Sports FC Mobile, giving football fans their very own chance to lead their nations to European glory.

For EA Sports FC 24 players, the update puts players on the pitch in Germany with an immersive experience that mirrors the authentic details of the tournament, from national team kit updates to real-life stadiums, as well as updated star heads to bring the faces of Europe’s best to the international stage.

Players can lead their country, play as a star of their chosen national team, or as their very own custom player.

The in-game tournament offers players a variety of modes as they play their way to glory: in single player tournament mode, in kick-off, or head-to-head against friends online.

The update for EA Sports FC Mobile will bring players an In-Game Event where they can experience the full campaign with all 24 qualified countries, and jump into Key Match, a -new way to play select real-world UEFA Euro 2024 matchups.

The mobile title will also feature Tournament Mode to play PvE matches, underlined by true-to-life authenticity to the game with two stadiums, national team flags and banners, broadcast transitions, and the UEFA Euro 2024 song.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be introducing UEFA Euro 2024 to EA Sports FC experiences for the very first time, a tournament that creates such excitement, outstanding competition, and moments to remember each year,” said Nick Wlodyka, SVP and Group GM, EA Sports FC.

“With this in-game update, fans can make history alongside some of the best players in Europe, living every twist and thrill of the iconic competition’s experience through all 24 federations and a variety of authentic kits, real-life stadiums, game modes and more.”

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Marketing Director, said: “We are delighted to announce the inclusion of UEFA Euro 2024 within EA Sports FC and to see it in action as part of the upcoming Euro finals.

“The global reach of EA Sports FC will allow millions of fans to connect with and experience the tournament like never before and lead their favourite nation virtually, from group stage through to knockouts.”