The Scream and 26 other Edvard Munch artworks join the Samsung Art Store

Image: Samsung / MUNCH

A collection of 37 iconic Edvard Munch artworks, including The Scream, The Dance of Life and Melancholy, are being added to the Samsung Art Store.

The works are being made available in collaboration with Oslo’s Munch Museum which houses the world’s largest collection of works by the artist and works to preserve and promote his legacy.

Also included in the collection are works such as Garden with Trees and Two People at Table which are among a number of pictures which are rarely seen as they must be kept in carefully controlled environments to protect them from further deterioration.

They’ll be exclusively available on Samsung’s Art TV lineup through the Samsung Art Store, providing users with the chance to display the artist’s hidden gems at home.

“Samsung creates products that inspire people and help them express themselves through design and culture,” said Tommy Nilsson, TV & Audio Director at Samsung Nordics.

“With Samsung Art Store, we make world-class art available to millions of people and through this collaboration with Much, we are bringing an important part of European artistic heritage into people’s homes.”

Tone Hansen, Director of Munch, added: “This collaboration is an exciting opportunity to share Edvard Munch’s art with audiences beyond the museum’s walls in Oslo.

“Through Samsung’s global reach and Art TV technology, we can make Munch’s work more accessible to people around the world and we are incredibly honored to collaborate with Samsung on this meaningful initiative.”