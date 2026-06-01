RTL completes Sky Deutschland purchase

RTL has completed its purchase of Sky Deutschland, a deal first announced in June 2025 and which was unconditionally approved by the European Commission on 22 April 2026.

The business, which serves audiences in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, was acquired from Comcast’s Sky subsidiary.

In a statement, RTL said the deal “brings together two of the most recognisable media brands in the DACH region, creating a future-ready entertainment business with around 12.3 million paying subscribers.”

It added that viewers will “benefit from expanded access to premium live sports, entertainment and news across RTL+, Sky, WOW and RTL’s free-to-air channels.”

The upfront cash consideration paid to Comcast was €68 million rather than the previously announced €150 million, which RTL says reflects “customary net working capital and debt-like item adjustments” and is “consistent with the cash-free and debt-free basis of the transaction”.

The final cash consideration remains subject to customary post-closing adjustments.

Comcast stands to benefit from a variable consideration linked to RTL Group’s share price performance worth up to €377 million.

It can trigger this at any time within five years after closing, provided that RTL Group’s share price exceeds €36.26m, and RTL has the right to settle this in RTL Group shares, cash, or a combination of both.