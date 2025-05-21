Samsung Art Store gains new Star Wars and National Geographic imagery

New 4K artwork featuring imagery from Star Wars, National Geographic, Disney and Pixar has been added to the Samsung Art Store.

Available exclusively on Samsung TVs, the store is a subscription platform offering over 3,500 artworks from more than 800 artists plus a host of world-class galleries and museums including the Museum of Modern Art, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Musée d’Orsay.

First launched in 2017 with The Frame, it’s now available on 2025 Samsung AI-powered Neo QLED and QLED TVs.

“We’re thrilled to expand our collaboration with Disney to offer their most beloved artwork to our global community of Art Store users,” said Heeyeong Ahn, Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

“By offering a diverse range of artistic content that transcends genres and generations, we aim to enrich the everyday lives of our users with art.”